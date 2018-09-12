Watch: Usain Bolt races in zero gravity, destroys competition

Usain Bolt may have retired from international competition, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t still in great shape.

And man, he can still run — like a gazelle.

Bolt participated in a pretty neat event, in which he sprinted through zero-gravity air on the back of an aircraft normally used for scientific research, and raced against two other opponents.

Not only did he crush both of them, but he also celebrated by sipping champagne while floating on his back, which is a pretty cool way to end a race in style.

Retired or not, he’s still the fastest man in the world.