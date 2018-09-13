9/13/18 Game Preview: Miami Marlins at New York Mets, Doubleheader Edition (Take 2)

After Mother Nature prevented the New York Mets (66-78) and Miami Marlins (57-87) from playing a doubleheader, the two teams will try again today. First pitch for the only game played yesterday wasn’t until 9:45 pm, and the Mets took advantage of a Marlins’ team that clearly wasn’t interested in participating, rolling to a 13-0 win. The Mets will now look to try and win the series today by sweeping both ends of the doubleheader. First pitch for the opener is scheduled for 3:10 pm at Citi Field, with the night cap slated to begin about 20 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1.
The Mets will send left hander Steven Matz (5-11, 4.17 ERA) to the mound this afternoon. Matz was average in his last outing, giving up two runs in five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies last Friday, but was not a factor in the decision of a game the Mets went on to lose 4-3. The Marlins will counter with young righty Sandy Alcantara (2-0, 0.75 ERA). Alcantara was excellent in his second big league start on September 5th, tossing seven shutout innings to beat the Phillies.
Southpaw Jason Vargas (5-9, 6.75 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Mets in the nightcap. Vargas came back to Earth against the Los Angeles Dodgers on September 4th, giving up five runs (four earned) in 3.1 innings to suffer his ninth loss of the year. The Marlins will counter with rookie righty Jeff Brigham (0-1, 9.00 ERA). Brigham made his big league debut on September 2nd, giving up three runs in three innings to lose to the Toronto Blue Jays.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WOR
New York Mets Lineup (Game 1):
- RF Brandon Nimmo
- 1B Jay Bruce
- 2B Wilmer Flores
- LF Michael Conforto
- 3B Todd Frazier
- CF Austin Jackson
- C Kevin Plawecki
- SP Steven Matz
- SS Jack Reinheimer
Pre-Game Notes:
- Today’s doubleheader, which was originally supposed to feature two games yesterday, was necessitated by a rainout on Monday.
- Matz has faced the Marlins once this season, giving up an unearned run in 5.1 innings in Miami on July 1st to earn his fourth win of the year.
- Alcantara faced the Mets in Miami back on June 29th, allowing one run in five innings to earn his first career big league win.
- Vargas has seen the Marlins only once this year, tossing five shutout innings at Citi Field back on May 21st to earn his first win in a Mets’ uniform.
- Brigham has never faced the Mets before.
- After sitting out last night, Todd Frazier is back in the Mets’ lineup for Game 1. Frazier will bat fifth and play third base.
- Amed Rosario and Jeff McNeil will sit out of the opener. Jack Reinheimer will start at shortstop and bat ninth while Wilmer Flores starts at second base and bats third.
- Marlins’ catcher J.T. Realmuto is 3 for 7 in his career against Matz.
- Starlin Castro is 3 for 10 with three doubles and an RBI in his career against Vargas.
- This is the Mets’ fourth doubleheader of the season. They have secured splits in each of the first three.
- These are the final two games of the Mets’ seven game homestand. The Mets are 3-2 over the first five games entering play today.
