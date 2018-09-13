9/13/18 Game Preview: Miami Marlins at New York Mets, Doubleheader Edition (Take 2)

After Mother Nature prevented the New York Mets (66-78) and Miami Marlins (57-87) from playing a doubleheader, the two teams will try again today. First pitch for the only game played yesterday wasn’t until 9:45 pm, and the Mets took advantage of a Marlins’ team that clearly wasn’t interested in participating, rolling to a 13-0 win. The Mets will now look to try and win the series today by sweeping both ends of the doubleheader. First pitch for the opener is scheduled for 3:10 pm at Citi Field, with the night cap slated to begin about 20 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1.

The Mets will send left hander Steven Matz (5-11, 4.17 ERA) to the mound this afternoon. Matz was average in his last outing, giving up two runs in five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies last Friday, but was not a factor in the decision of a game the Mets went on to lose 4-3. The Marlins will counter with young righty Sandy Alcantara (2-0, 0.75 ERA). Alcantara was excellent in his second big league start on September 5th, tossing seven shutout innings to beat the Phillies.

Southpaw Jason Vargas (5-9, 6.75 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Mets in the nightcap. Vargas came back to Earth against the Los Angeles Dodgers on September 4th, giving up five runs (four earned) in 3.1 innings to suffer his ninth loss of the year. The Marlins will counter with rookie righty Jeff Brigham (0-1, 9.00 ERA). Brigham made his big league debut on September 2nd, giving up three runs in three innings to lose to the Toronto Blue Jays.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WOR

New York Mets Lineup (Game 1):

RF Brandon Nimmo 1B Jay Bruce 2B Wilmer Flores LF Michael Conforto 3B Todd Frazier CF Austin Jackson C Kevin Plawecki SP Steven Matz SS Jack Reinheimer

Pre-Game Notes: