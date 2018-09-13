An informal petition to convince the Penguins to change their victory song (not goal song) to "Party On Fifth Ave" by Mac Miller #FifthAveVictory

I mean, if this isn’t the most obvious no brainer in the history of no brainers, I don’t know what is.

You see, here at the Pensblog, you’re probably used to seeing us dish out scorching hot takes every once in a while. But this. This petition, my friend – this is no hot take. No, no, no. Rather, this is what needs to happen. Yesterday.

So let me explain why the late Mac Miller’s “Party On Fifth Ave” needs to become the Penguins new “victory song” (and not their new “goal song”).

Back in the spring of 2015, fellow Pittsburgh sports blogger and friend of the program, PSAMP, launched an informal petition to convince the Penguins to change their “goal song” to “Party Hard” by Andrew W.K. In fact, he basically spent that entire summer making it his mission and garnering support from fellow Penguins fans to join the #PartyHard movement.

After months of grinding away on social media, Penguins brass finally heard PSAMP’s (along with the rest of the Penguins fans community’s) message loud and clear. It was time to replace their basic bitch goal songs of yesteryear with a new, original anthem.

Then, on October 29th, 2015, it happened.

What started as an organic movement on Twitter six months earlier, finally became a reality.

Nearly three years later, “Party Hard” has become almost as much of a staple inside of PPG Paints Arena as former PA announcer John Barbero’s infamous “Mario Lemieuuuuuuuuuuux” calling was inside of the old Igloo. Besides, I’m not really sure how much better things could’ve gone since the inception of Party Hard. Two Stanley Cups in three years speaks for itself (well, I guess three cups in three years would be better, but this isn’t the fucking 1980s anymore). You just don’t mess with that type of mojo.

Which leads me to my next point. The Penguins also technically have a “victory song” (i.e. the song that plays immediately after the goal horn after the Penguins win a home game). That, too, happens to be “Party Hard.” Don’t get me wrong. Party Hard is great for that moment. But we also shouldn’t forget about another great party song – one that could potentially provide us with one of the most unique one-two punches in terms of goal/victory songs in the entire NHL. A song that hits close to home.

Enter, “Party On Fifth Ave.”

With the recent passing of Pittsburgh native Mac Miller, I think we can all agree it would be a nice touch by the Penguins organization to honor Mac in a positive light. After all, what other musician from Pittsburgh over the past decade or so has influenced a younger generation of Penguins fans more so than Mac? Maybe Wiz Khalifa? Regardless, the man made a significant impact on people’s lives in the Pittsburgh community, and if there’s any indication of that, nearly 29,000 people have already signed a formal petition to convince the Penguins to change their goal song to “Party On Fifth Ave.”

But like I said, after all the hard work it took PSAMP and many others to convince the Penguins to change the goal song to Party Hard, a victory song that represents happy times on the very street in which PPG Paints Arena is located seems be much more fitting.

Let’s get it trending, Pens fam.

#FifthAveVictory

P.S. – I know a lot of people are already bashing this idea since Mac died of an apparent drug overdose, but please remember one thing. Drug addiction is a disease. Instead of focusing on the negatives of such an unfortunate situation, let’s focus on the positives of somebody who made such a profound impact on his local community. R.I.P., Mac Miller.

