Backstage News On Why Cody Rhodes And The Young Bucks Were Able To Use Bullet Club Name At 'All In'

Since its inception in 2013, the Bullet Club has been one of the most dominant factions in New Japan Pro Wrestling. Popularizing themselves as mostly a gaijin (foreign) faction with the intention to take over New Japan, Prince Devitt (currently WWE’s Finn Balor), Karl Anderson, Tama Tonga, and Bad Luck Fale ran roughshod through the New Japan roster.

Over five years later, Bullet Club has become a worldwide phenomenon, which thousands of merchandise items sold and worn to even WWE events. At All In, current Bullet Club members Cody Rhodes and the Young Bucks were promoting the ground and using the rights to the name, which spawned fans wondering who currently owns the name.

According to the Wrestling Observer Live, New Japan still owns the Bullet Club name. The reason why Cody and the Young Bucks were able to use it was due to New Japan “being part of the deal.”

“That’s why you see Hot Topic also [carrying] New Japan merchandise,” said Dave Meltzer. “That’s one of the reasons why I was able to get the actual legitimate sales figures in the Observer for the Hot Topic stuff because New Japan has to get those figures. So, yeah, it’s all licensed through New Japan and One Hour Tees.”

Currently, there has been a bit of a rift in the Bullet Club stable, with Kenny Omega and Cody Rhodes having altercations, as well as Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, and Bad Luck Fale. The new “Firing Squad” faction was forced at the G1 Special in San Francisco, when Tonga, Loa, and King Haku attacked Omega and the Young Bucks.

Cody and Omega restored their Bullet Club union at the G1 Special, but fell victim to the Firing Squad attack. Fale, as well as Hikuleo and Taiji Ishimori are aligned with the Firing Squad to oppose the Bullet Club.