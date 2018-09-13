Dak Prescott on Landon Collins' shade: Challenge to throw more 'accepted'

It’s no secret that Ezekiel Elliott is the Cowboys’ best offensive playmaker, and that the team looks to run the football effectively to open up the pass.

Giants safety Landon Collins sure seems to be aware of that, as he recently told reporters that “we have a better shot at winning” if quarterback Dak Prescott is passing more than Elliott is running.

It wasn’t a blatant shot at Prescott, but Collins did appear to shade the Cowboys quarterback with his comment. As for Prescott, he responded on Thursday by accepting Collins’ challenge.

“Challenge accepted,” Prescott said, via David Moore of The Dallas Morning News.

Prescott didn’t play particularly well against the Panthers, completing 19 of 29 passes for 170 yards, with only 5.89 yards per attempt. Offensive coordinator Scott Linehan summed his performance up well on Thursday.

Scott Linehan on Dak Prescott in the season opener: "I mean he missed some throws. I'm not saying he threw it perfect. But I don't know if every quarterback threw it perfect on opening day." — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 13, 2018

The Giants are clearly baiting Prescott into throwing more in Sunday night’s Week 2 showdown, but the Cowboys quarterback appears to be up for the challenge. We’ll soon see whose strategy wins out in the divisional battle.