Jabari Bird appears in court, Celtics release statement

Jabari Bird appeared in court today to face domestic violence charges. The accusations against him are quite disturbing.

According to police report, Bird and his girlfriend were fighting about “Bird having trust issues with her.” Report says Bird strangled and kicked her for several hours at his home, preventing her from leaving — Caroline Connolly (@CConnNBCBoston) September 13, 2018

Eventually, police report says Bird put his girlfriend in the bathroom to stop her from leaving. When she came out the report says she found Bird had passed out and was “displaying seizure like symptoms.” She moved him to a bed and left. — Caroline Connolly (@CConnNBCBoston) September 13, 2018

Follow Caroline for more information about the specifics. Bird’s girlfriend reported he has anxiety issues and had threatened to kill himself, which may be why Bird was held in the hospital for so long before he appeared in court.

The Celtics issues the following statement.

Bird’s attorney didn’t address the allegations beyond saying there are two sides to every story.

Again, these accusations are quite serious and disturbing. The NBA has options to handle this and it will proceed accordingly. Until the NBA makes a ruling, Bird will remain on the Celtics roster. It’s important to note that the fact that he remains on the rosters is a function of league policy working in accordance to the rules and the collective bargaining agreement. The Celtics need the NBA to make a decision before they can do anything.