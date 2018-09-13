Kevin Hart's terrible first pitch at Cubs game barely reached the plate (Video)

Comedian Kevin Hart is a lifelong Sixers fan, but for some reason, a number of MLB teams have invited him to throw out the first pitch before games.

Hart threw out the first pitch at a Dodgers game earlier in the year, and he made sure to let the world know that he’s not a fan of the team after doing so.

For some reason, the Cubs invited Hart to throw out the first pitch before Wednesday’s pivotal divisional matchup against the Brewers, and it didn’t go well.

Of course, if you ask Hart — he threw a 272 mph heater over the plate, which he said on Twitter. But in reality, he threw a pitch that barely made it over the plate before hitting the dirt.

Just threw a 273mph fast ball at the Cubs game!!!!!! Haters will say I'm lying #NightSchool #hittingtheaterseverywheresept28th https://t.co/mAVRsxdhLs — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) September 13, 2018

Hart’s antics before throwing the pitch were probably what got him the invite, but the Cubs probably would’ve been better off enlisting the help of a Chicago-area celebrity instead.