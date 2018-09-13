Look: Michael Irvin's flashy green suit, shoes lit up 'Thursday Night Football'

NFL Network analyst Michael Irvin showed up to the Ravens-Bengals game at Paul Brown Stadium looking like the Jolly Green Giant.

Irvin rocked a forest green-colored suit, with a lime-green tie, but that wasn’t the best part of his look. No, what really stood out were his shoes, which were white and green, and looked like something a bowler would wear.

Michael Irvin out here lookin like he just won the US Masters#TNF #BALvsCIN pic.twitter.com/jgCmj8qMJY — Myth Addict (@MythAddict) September 14, 2018

All the credit for that look goes to Irvin’s stylist, who must be quite eccentric, and must really favor bright clothing.

If that’s what Irvin is wearing in Week 2, then we can’t wait for Week 17 of the NFL season.