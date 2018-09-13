Peak Metro

Mets

Let’s review Wednesday:

You couldn’t get more Metropolitan than this without a hamstring pull and a ponzi scheme.

Zack Wheeler pitched eight strong innings, and the offense was highlighted by a three run moonshot by Amed Rosario, a grand slam by Jay Bruce, a two run HR by Dominic Smith, and Jacob deGrom sitting in the corner with a lava lamp and a razor blade playing Legendary Pink Dots on his portable speakers. It was a fantastic victory, which will be followed by two more games on Thursday. It’s the hallmark of a bad Mets season when September feels like one month long game against the Marlins. Between the 5:35 rain delay, two games tomorrow, and three more freaking games against the Marlins after Thursday, that’s exactly what 2018 feels like.

Except now, it will probably include David Wright. Probably not until the last series against the Marlins. Because hey … why pay for road games? That’s what insurance is for.

Today’s Hate List

  1. Bret Barberie
  2. Walt Weiss
  3. Chris Hammond
  4. Luis Aquino
  5. Matt Turner

