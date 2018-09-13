Peak Metro

Let’s review Wednesday:

A five hour and 35 minute rain delay which pushed back the start of Game 1 of a rescheduled doubleheader, which pushed Game 2 of the scheduled doubleheader to tomorrow, making Thursday a doubleheader.

Rumors of a David Wright resolution to come tomorrow, which sounds very much like the first step in the process I had laid out for Jose Reyes.

A 13-0 win, which probably nobody saw because it started at 9:45.

You couldn’t get more Metropolitan than this without a hamstring pull and a ponzi scheme.

Zack Wheeler pitched eight strong innings, and the offense was highlighted by a three run moonshot by Amed Rosario, a grand slam by Jay Bruce, a two run HR by Dominic Smith, and Jacob deGrom sitting in the corner with a lava lamp and a razor blade playing Legendary Pink Dots on his portable speakers. It was a fantastic victory, which will be followed by two more games on Thursday. It’s the hallmark of a bad Mets season when September feels like one month long game against the Marlins. Between the 5:35 rain delay, two games tomorrow, and three more freaking games against the Marlins after Thursday, that’s exactly what 2018 feels like.

Except now, it will probably include David Wright. Probably not until the last series against the Marlins. Because hey … why pay for road games? That’s what insurance is for.

