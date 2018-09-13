Pittsburgh Pirates Wake Up Call: Jamo knows

In our daily Wake-Up Call, we get you ready for the day with a complete look at all things Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Pirates defeated the St. Louis Cardinals yesterday by a score of 4-3. The September call-ups supplied most of the offense as Jacob Stallings had three RBIs and Jordan Luplow had a career-high hits. Kevin Newman and Pablo Reyes also had two hits apiece.

Jameson Taillon put together another great outing. He tossed seven innings, giving up two runs. He surrendered four hits and two walks while striking out four. On the season, Taillon is 13-9 with a 3.37 ERA. He has a strikeout rate of 22 percent and walk rate of 5.9 percent, both improvements from last season.

With an fWAR of 3.1, Taillon is now 25th among all starting pitchers in baseball. He is not quite at “ace” status, but he has definitely improved this season. Last season his fWAR was 2.9.

In my mind, Jameson has firmly planted himself as the number one starter in this rotation for next season.

Tonight

The Pirates travel to Milwaukee to take on the Brewers. First pitch is scheduled for 8:10. It will be a battle of newly acquired starting pitchers as Chris Archer will face off against Gio Gonzalez.

In his first start with the Brew, Gonzalez went 5.1 innings, giving up one run. In seven starts since joining the Pirates, Archer is 1-2 with a 5.24 ERA.

The Pirates will get another chance tonight to help spoil the playoff hopes of a contender.

Baseball on the web