Reason Why Cruiserweights Are Being Used As Managers On 'WWE Raw'

WWE has made some curious movies lately with two Superstars from 205 Live. The brand’s General Manager Drake Maverick is now the manager of The Authors of Pain. It also looks as though Lio Rush may begin a managing career alongside Bobby Lashley.

Both moves are indeed interesting because WWE typically does not feature managers in the traditional sense of the word. In fact very few have worked in the company over the past several years, with the obvious exception of Paul Heyman, who is referred to as an “advocate.”

So why the change? Fightful is reporting that the move is being made in an effort to breathe new life into some tired talent. Apparently The AOP as well as Lashley, are in need of something new and this is the direction WWE Creative decided to take.

Related Former WWE Writer Reveals Why Drake Maverick Is Now Managing The Authors Of Pain

Longtime fans are certainly intrigued by this news, as the manager concept has been revered for years. The WWE faithful always seemed to want a return to the glory days of the pro wrestling manager but the company never really bought in.

The WWE landscape was littered with managers at one time. Legends like Jim Cornette, Mr. Fuji, Bobby Heenan, Jimmy Hart, and Lou Albano are just some of the greats that entertained fans during the Federation days. Paul Bearer came later of course, as well as Vickie Guerrero and Teddy Long. But in the years since their heyday, managers have become virtually nonexistent in WWE.

But women’s wrestling has never been better or more important in WWE than it is right now. Cruiserweights have their own program and Superstars from the United Kingdom will soon have their own show as well. Factions are back thanks to The Shield, The New Day and Braun Strowman’s crew of Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre.

It seems as though the company is reaching back to the past for some new ideas. Perhaps this is the best time to bring the manager role back to WWE and finally give it the respect it deserves.