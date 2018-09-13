Sami Callihan Shoots On NXT And Calls Out Chris Jericho To A Challenge

Sami Callihan is one of the more controversial figures working in the pro wrestling business today. The 12-year veteran does not shy away from the spotlight and has never been accused of being politically correct in his comments.

The same was true recently when he spoke to the Mirror Sport. In the interview, Callihan talked about his 2012 stint in NXT, WWE’s wildly successful third brand.

“I don’t hate on my time there, I just wasn’t who I am today,” Sami candidly admits. “For lack of a better term, I became a b***h. I walked on eggshells, I became someone I wasn’t. I will never allow that to happen again.”

Callihan spent three years in NXT under the name Solomon Crowe but his time there did not lead to a main roster spot in WWE. Sami was released from the company and went back to the independent scene, where he eventually landed with both Lucha Underground and Impact Wrestling.

But Callihan now has his eyes set on WWE legend and current IWGP Intercontinental champion Chris Jericho.

“Jericho, if you’re listening to this, I’m calling your a** out. Whenever you’re ready to do it, let’s f***ing do this. Sami Callihan versus Jericho, one on one. I know I wanna see it, I know the people wanna see it, and I know you wanna see it.”

This is not the first time that Sami has challenged Jericho and a move of this nature would likely have led nowhere a few years ago. But in today’s pro wrestling world, anything is possible. Jericho is a free agent now, which means he can work wherever he wants. If the deal is good and the timing is right, then Jericho versus Callihan could take place anywhere in the world.

Callihan spoke about the influence Y2J has had on his career.

“He’s one of the guys that I truly tried to base myself on when I was younger but I’ve become a whole new animal now. He’s one of the last dream matches that I actually have as a professional wrestler.”

Chris Jericho has yet to publicly accept Callihan’s challenge. Sami will be onboard when Jericho’s Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager sets sail in October so a confrontation between the two could happen then. Fans have speculated on the possibility of Chris joining Impact Wrestling at some point but nothing has been made official by either side thus far.