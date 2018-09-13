The Daily Target 9/13/18

Tuesday Night – Twins 10, New York Yankees 5 – I’m not sue how I missed posting this. I could have sworn I did. But I mean, the Twins jumped all over Sonny Gray, and they broke the game open when Joe flippin’ Mauer hit a grand slam. The Twins got by with a collection of Tylers, Trevors and Taylors on their way to a passable “openers” game. Though Didi Gregorius DID have a grand slam for the Yankees so the “main” pitcher or whatever they called Kohl Stewart didn’t quite work.

Wednesday Night – Twins 3, New York Yankees 1 – Jake Odorizzi was magnificent, and probably would have a lot more fans if he pitched like that more often. Still, everyone is talking about Willians Astudillo chugging around the bases.

Willians Astudillo turned on the BURNERS 🔥 pic.twitter.com/1TFUR4Qqzi — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 13, 2018

MLB Trade Rumors – Prospect Notes: Vlad, 2018 Draftees, Twins, Franco, Pitchers – Long story short… Things look petty good for the Twins future.