Thursday’s Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

Boxing

Golden Boy Boxing, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas, NV

Super Lightweights

Pable Cesar Cano vs. Ruslan Madley — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

College Football

Old Dominion at Charlotte — ESPN3, 4 p.m.

Boston College at Wake Forest — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Robert Morris at James Madison — Eleven Sports/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Utah State — Stadium on Facebook, 8 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

B1G Football & Beyond — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

College Football: Inside Slant — FS1, 5:30 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Marty & McGee — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

College Soccer

Women’s

Indiana vs. Michigan — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Missouri vs. Kentucky — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Purdue vs. Michigan State — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Utah vs. Oklahoma — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain, 9 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Utah at BYU — BYUtv, 9 p.m.

Curling

Curling World Cup, Suzhou Olympic Sports Centre, Suzhou, Communist China

Mixed Doubles

United States vs. Republic of Korea — Olympic Channel, 8:30 p.m.

Cycling

Vuelta a España

Stage 18: Ejea de los Caballeros to Lleida — Olympic Channel, 10 a.m.

Equestrian

FEI World Championships, Tryon International Equestrian Center, Mill Spring, NC

Dressage-Team Gold Medal and Individual Competition — Olympic Channel, 2 p.m.

Formula 1

Singapore Grand Prix, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

Practice 1 — ESPN2, 4:25 a.m. (Friday)

Golf

LPGA Tour

The Evian Championship, Evian Resort Golf Club, Evian-les-Bains, France

1st Round — Golf Channel, 5 a.m.

1st Round — Golf Channel, 9:30 a.m.

European Tour

KLM Open, The Dutch, Spijk, The Netherlands

1st Round — Golf Channel, noon (same day coverage)

Web.com Tour

Boise Open, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, ID

1st Round — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

Asian Tour

Shinhan Donghae Open, Bear’s Best Cheongna Golf Club, Incheon, Republic of Korea

2nd Tour — Golf Channel, 10 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Tonight — FS1, 7 p.m.

UFC Reloaded: UFC 220: Miocic vs. Ngannou — FS1, 8 p.m.

MLB

American League

Oakland at Baltimore — MLB Network/NBC Sports California/MASN, 7 p.m

Toronto at Boston — Sportsnet/NESN, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City — Fox Sports North/Fox Sports Kansas City, 8:15 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Seattle at Anaheim — MLB Network/Root Sports/Fox Sports West, 10 p.m.

National League

Arizona at Colorado — Facebook, 3 p.m.

Miami at New York Mets — Fox Spots Florida/SNY, 3 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Washington — MLB Network/NBC Sports Chicago/MASN2, 4 p.m.

Miami at New York Mets — Fox Sports Florida/SNY, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis — MLB Network/Spectrum SportsNet LA/Fox Sports Midwest, 7:15 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

The Rundown — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Whiparound — FS1, 11 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL

Thursday Night Football, Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

Baltimore at Cincinnati — NFL Network, 8:20 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame: The Gold Jacket Contenders — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Mic’d Up — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

TNF First Look — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff Live from Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, OH — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday Night Football Postgame Show — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, midnight

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Soccer

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews/ESPN2, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

BTN Live 2018-2019 — Big Ten Network, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

High Noon — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 4:45 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter Special — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SEC Storied: Scramblin’ Fran — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Nación ESPN — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight