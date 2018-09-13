Under Construction

I’m off Rochester for Sunday’s game. Last week was pitiful. Even without Bosa, the drops, the inability to cover Hill, the fumbled return, and the missed field goal. This is not a knock on the Bills, since I fully believe the Chargers could lose this game, but a loss on Sunday and it’s over. They are not rebounding from 0-2 against the Rams and Niners, especially since Bosa probably won’t be back for those games. I don’t buy anything that the Chargers are saying but if he plays at all this year I’ll be happy.

We’ll talk next week to see if we have a season or not.

RLW