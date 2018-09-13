Watch: Alexander Ovechkin saves wife from getting hit by soccer ball before match

Capitals star Alexander Ovechkin has extremely large hands, and he recently put them to good use.

Ovie and his wife, Nastya, hit up a friendly soccer match between Brazil and El Salvador at FedEx Field on Tuesday night. With all the stars that Brazil has on its roster, it certainly made sense for Ovechkin and other celebrities to attend.

Ovechkin and Nastya were chatting up it during warmups, when a soccer ball came flying in their direction. It caught Nastya by surprise, but Ovie utilized his catlike reflexes, and quickly put his hand up to swat the ball away — saving her from getting drilled.

Ovi with the save. pic.twitter.com/6ACLIlIY5S — NoVa Caps (@NoVa_Caps) September 12, 2018

Those sick reflexes are just another reason why Ovie won the Conn Smythe Trophy a few months ago.