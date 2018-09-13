Watch: Dre Kirkpatrick spreads cheer with tailgate party at nursing home

Bengals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick recently helped lift the spirits of some elderly people in a nursing home, and as great of a gesture as it was, how he managed to do it was even better.

Kirkpatrick showed up to a nursing home in Cincinnati on Thursday — the same day the team is set to square off against the Ravens at Paul Brown Stadium.

He brought a DJ along with him for the tailgate party of sorts, and the Bengals cornerback really had the place lit when he and one particular woman danced to Dr. Dre’s “The Next Episode.”

Bengals CB Dre Kirkpatrick hosted a tailgate party at a nursing home before tonight's game. This lady stole the show when Snoop Dogg came on… @WLWT @DreKirkSWAG pic.twitter.com/LSPSs3D4P5 — Brandon Saho (@BrandonSaho) September 13, 2018

Props to Kirkpatrick to taking time out of his day to put smiles on faces. We wish we were able to join the party. It looked like a blast.