WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns To Be Special Guest Picker On ESPN 'College Gameday'

If you’re a fan of ESPN’s College Gameday, you’ll also have a chance to see WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns on the show this Saturday morning.

The show previews the week ahead in college football and the highlight of the show features the panel making their picks in some of the marquee matchups on the docket. Those picks feature a guest picker, generally a celebrity of some sort.

This Saturday, that guest picker will be Reigns, as announced on WWE.com.

It’s an interesting choice, as the guest picker usually has some sort of ties ot the school that is hosting the show. College Gameday will emanate from Fort Worth, Texas ahead of the game between No. 4 Ohio State and No. 15 TCU.

What does Reigns have to do with TCU? Nothing.

However, Reigns does have a background in football as he played on the defensive line at Georgia Tech before playing briefly in the NFL for both the Minnesota Vikings and Jacksonville Jaguars.

On top of that, WWE will be in the area as Hell in a Cell is scheduled to take place in San Antonio and the following night, Monday Night Raw is in Dallas.

Reigns is sure to promote both shows, which includes a Universal title defense against Braun Strowman at Hell in a Cell.

It will be interesting to see which games Reigns gets a chance to make picks in and how much football knowledge he’ll bring to the table. His alma mater, Georgia Tech, faces Pittsburgh that day.

Lee Corso, one oft he analysts on the show, is famous for saying “not so fast” when one of the guest pickers makes a selection he doesn’t agree with. How many times will the “Big Dog” hear that?

Better yet, who will he pick in the big game of the day? Will he try to appease the crowd by picking TCU or will he go with Ohio State, a choice that would garner the kind of boos he’s used to hearing at WWE events?