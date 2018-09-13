Your Weekend in Combat Sports

As always, programming is listed in EST

Live fights are in BOLD.

Premiere programming is in ITALICS.

MMA programming is in ORANGE.

Boxing programming is in RED.

Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.

Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.

Misc./Combination combat sports programming is in GREEN.

Friday September 14

5:30pm: Canelo vs. GGG Weigh-Ins (FREE Fite.tv)

6:30pm: Glory 58 Prelims (YouTube)

7:00pm: Mano A Mano: Canelo vs. Golovkin II (ESPNEWS)

7:30pm: Top Rank on ESPN Prelims (ESPN+)

7:30pm: Glory 58 Superfight Series (UFC Fight Pass)

8:30pm: Fight To Win Pro 86 (FloGrappling)

9:00pm: Legacy Fighting Alliance 49 (AXS)

10:00pm: Antonio Orozco vs. Jose Carlos Ramirez/Alan Sanchez vs. Alexander Besputin (ESPN)

10:00pm: Friday Night Fights (UFC Fight Pass)

10:30pm: Glory 58 (ESPN3)

Saturday September 15

9:00am: UFC Fight Night: Hunt vs. Oleinik Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)

9:00am: 2018 Super 32 Early Entry Tournament (FloWrestling)

10:00am: 2018 IBJJF Pan Jiu-Jitsu NoGi Championships (FloGrappling)

12:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Hunt vs. Oleinik (UFC Fight Pass)

12:00pm: Enfusion Live 70 ($9.99 Fite.tv)

12:30pm: GrappleFest 2 (FloGrappling)

6:00pm: Dead Serious: Men of War 3 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

6:00pm: Canelo vs. GGG Prelims (FREE Fite.tv)

7:30pm: Cage Wars 38 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

8:00pm: Gennady Golovkin vs. Saul Alvarez/David Lemieux vs. Gary O’Sullivan ($84.99 Pay-Per-View)

8:00pm: 2018 MMA Pro League: Team New Jersey vs. Team Pennsylvania (FloCombat)

8:00pm: Lion Fight 46 (FloCombat)

8:15pm: 360 Fighting Championship 8 ($19.99 Fite.tv)

Sunday September 16

2:00am: Canelo vs. Golovkin II Post-Fight Show (ESPN Deportes)

7:20am: MAX Muay Thai (YouTube)

10:00am: 2018 IBJJF Pan Jiu-Jitsu NoGi Championships (FloGrappling)

Top-10 Viewing Options: A man whose NFL team, statistically, is turning the ball over on the hour until the sun explodes attempts to gain some pleasure before the agony.

1. Gennady Golovkin vs. Saul Alvarez/David Lemieux vs. Gary O’Sullivan: At long last, no red meat is stopping this train!

2. Glory 58: Simon Marcus goes for middleweight title #3, and Junior Tafa either kills or gets killed.

3. Antonio Orozco vs. Jose Carlos Ramirez/Alan Sanchez vs. Alexander Besputin: Damned fine appetizer from ESPN. How often is a legit world title defended on a Friday?

4. 2018 IBJJF Pan Jiu-Jitsu NoGi Championships: Some big time heavy hitters in the grappling community looking to take home some medals.

5. UFC Fight Night: Hunt vs. Oleinik: Just a whole shitload of Soviet lab-created wrestlekillers on this card.

6. GrappleFest 2: Craig Jones vs. Matheus Diniz would headline any grappling card. Nice offering from across the pond.

7. Enfusion Live 70: Nice lineup from Enfusion, shame it’s on at the exact same time as UFC’s Moscow card. One of their better offerings.

8. Legacy Fighting Alliance 49: Former WWE Tough Enough contestant Tanner Seraceno makes his LFA debut.

9. Fight To Win Pro 86: Better grappling options this weekend, but there’s always a place for F2W at my table.

10. Friday Night Fights: Fight Pass maintains its foray into the muay thai game, going once again to the New York City promotion.

4×5: Every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list his Top-5 bouts in each of the four major different combat sports that he’s looking forward to the most, regardless of any conventional criteria, merit, or logic.

KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI

5. Heavyweight Bout: Errol Zimmerman (82-26-1) vs. Nidal Bchiri [Enfusion Live 70]

4. Lightweight Bout: Jonay Risco (56-12-1) vs. Nordin Ben Moh (52-7) [Enfusion Live 70]

3. Heavyweight Bout: Haze Wilson (24-3) vs. Junior Tafa (18-3) [Glory 58]

2. Heavyweight Bout: Benjamin Adegbuyi (30-5) vs. Jahfarr Wilnis (31-9-1) [Glory 58]

1. Glory Middleweight Championship: Alex Pereira (c) (38-6) vs. Simon Marcus (49-4-2) [Glory 58]

BOXING

5. WBC World Junior Welterweight Championship: Jose Carlos Ramirez (c) (22-0) vs. Antonio Orozco (27-0) [Top Rank on ESPN]

4. Junior Bantamweight Bout: Moises Fuentes (25-5-1) vs. Roman Gonzalez (46-2) [Canelo vs. GGG II]

3. WBO World Junior Middleweight Championship: Jaime Munguia (c) (30-0) vs. Brandon Cook (20-1) [Canelo vs. GGG II]

2. Middleweight Bout: David Lemieux (39-4) vs. Gary O’Sullivan (28-2) [Canelo vs. GGG II]

1. IBO/WBC/WBA Super World Middleweight Championship: Gennady Golovkin (c) (38-0-1) vs. Saul Alvarez (49-1-2) [Canelo vs. GGG II]

MMA

5. Welterweight Bout: Alexey Kunchenko (18-0) vs. Thiago Alves (22-12) [UFC Fight Night: Hunt vs. Oleynik]

4. Middleweight Bout: CB Dollaway (17-8) vs. Khalid Murtazaliev (13-2) [UFC Fight Night: Hunt vs. Oleynik]

3. Heavyweight Bout: Andrei Arlovski (27-16) vs. Shamil Abdurakhimov (18-4) [UFC Fight Night: Hunt vs. Oleynik]

2. Light Heavyweight Bout: Jan Blachowicz (22-7) vs. Nikita Krylov (24-5) [UFC Fight Night: Hunt vs. Oleynik]

1. Heavyweight Bout: Mark Hunt (13-12-1) vs. Oleksiy Oliynyk (56-11-1) [UFC Fight Night: Hunt vs. Oleynik]

GRAPPLING/WRESTLING

5. Male Black Belt Super Heavyweight Division Tournament [2018 IBJJF Pan Jiu-Jitsu NoGi Championships]

4. Male Black Belt Ultra Heavyweight Division Tournament [2018 IBJJF Pan Jiu-Jitsu NoGi Championships]

3. Fight To Win Pro Masters Black Belt No-Gi Super Heavyweight Championship: Elliot Marshall (c) vs. James Puopolo [Fight To Win Pro 86]

2. Black Belt Superfight: Craig Jones vs. Matheus Diniz [GrappleFest 2]

1. Male Black Belt Lightweight Division Tournament [2018 IBJJF Pan Jiu-Jitsu NoGi Championships]

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: A man enjoying his week and a half of fall before his city turns into Hoth gives you some picks while he can still see the sun.

Best Fight of the Weekend: David Lemieux vs. Gary O’Sullivan

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Craig Jones vs. Matheus Diniz

If My Life Depended on One Pick: Jamie Munguia over Brandon Cook

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: Canelo vs. GGG II

Upset of the Week: Saul Alvarez over Gennady Golovkin

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Gennady Golovkin vs. Saul Alvarez