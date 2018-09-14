29 Former UND Hockey Players Go Camping

It’s the most wonderful time of the year. The 2018-19 hockey season is finally upon us. There are 22 days until the UND hockey team takes the ice against the Manitoba Bisons in an exhibition game at Ralph Engelstad Arena.

Last season, 22 former UND hockey players played at least a game in the NHL. This season, 29 former UND hockey players will vie for rosters spots with 17 different NHL teams.

After the 2017-18 season, former UND forward Shane Gersich became the 100th UND player to play in the NHL when he signed an NHL contract with the Washington Capitals.

After leaving the Fighting Hawks, Gerisch player in three of the Capitals final six games scoring a single assist, he was also minus-one.

During the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs, former Fighting Sioux first-team All-American and current Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie won the Stanley Cup. Oshied appeared in 24 games scoring eight goals and 21 points, he was also plus-five.

During the second round of the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Oshie’s teammate Gersich appeared in two games against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Gersich averaged 5.45 minutes a game but didn’t record a single point, he was also minus-one.

Jordan Schmaltz Re-Signs with the Blues

Last Wednesday, former UND defenseman Jordan Schmaltz signed a two-year contract with the St. Louis Blues. The Blues are up against the salary cap and it will be interesting to see where Schmaltz ends up this season. With a two-way contract, he could start in the AHL. (Schmaltz’s Cap Friendly Link)

Jeremy Rutherford of the Athletic interviewed Doug Armstrong, GM of the Blues, and this is what he had to say about Schmaltz’s status with the blues.

“He’s expecting to come in and win a job, and as I always say, those are high-class problems, having too many good players,” Armstrong said. “I’m just going to let that unfold in camp. Injuries are going to happen, but again, I don’t have to rub the crystal ball right now because it’s not necessary.”

Schmaltz’s contract is a two-way deal. In year one ($700,00 NHL, $150,000 AHL) and one-way in year two ($700,000). In 2017-18, Schmaltz collected one assist in 13 regular season games with the Blues. He also recorded 23 points (five goals, 18 assists) in 31 regular season games with the San Antonio Rampage of the American Hockey League. Schmaltz was originally drafted by the Blues in the first round (No. 25 overall) in the 2012 NHL Draft.

Anaheim: F Carter Rowney, D Keaton Thompson

Boston: G Zane McIntyre

Chicago: F Luke Johnson, F Nick Schmaltz, F Jonathan Toews

Colorado: F Tyson Jost

Columbus: D Dillon Simpson

Edmonton: F Drake Caggiula, F Brad Malone

Los Angeles: D Derek Forbort, D Paul LaDue

Minnesota: F Zach Parise

Nashville: F Rocco Grimaldi

New Jersey: G Cam Johnson, F Drew Stafford, F Travis Zajac

New York Islanders: F Brock Nelson

Ottawa: F Adam Tambellini, D Christian Wolanin

Philadelphia: F Corban Knight

St. Louis: F Austin Poganski, D Jordan Schmaltz

San Jose: G Aaron Dell

Vancouver: F Brock Boeser, D Troy Stecher

Washington: F Shane Gersich, F T.J. Oshie

Winnipeg: D Tucker Poolman