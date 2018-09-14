Backstage News On Why Renee Young Replaced Jonathan Coachman On The 'WWE Raw' Commentary Team

Renee Young recently became the first woman to ever land a full-time weekly announcing job on WWE Monday Night Raw. The move was made official on September 10 and now Young is working alongside Michael Cole and Corey Graves.

But why did she replace Jonathan Coachman? Coach was the third person at the table before Renee joined the team and many fans are likely wondering why WWE made the change.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that the decision to place Renee in her new position was the most sensible move. Young was much better than Coach and that’s why WWE made the mutually agreed upon switch.

Renee’s new role comes as the women’s division continues to thrive in Vince McMahon’s company. Female Superstars are finally getting their due in every imaginable way, from main event matches on Raw and SmackDown Live, to gimmick bouts usually reserved for the men.

Of course the women of WWE will soon celebrate another milestone when Evolution takes place on October 28. Evolution is the first all-women’s event in WWE history and promises to bring together Superstars from the past and the present. Only two matches have been booked thus far but both are main event bouts on any WWE card.

Alexa Bliss will face Trish Stratus and Mickie James will square off against Lita. More matches are expected to be announced by WWE in the coming weeks Those matches will include title defenses from all four women’s champions, which means Raw, SmackDown, NXT and NXT UK will all be represented under the same roof at the same time.

Evolution will also see the conclusion of The Mae Young Classic, the tournament which is currently being shown on the WWE Network. There is no official word on who will be at the commentary desk for the big event but Renee Young is sure to be the one calling the shots.