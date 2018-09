College Football Viewing Picks for Week 3: 09/15/2018

All Times Eastern

Studio and Pregame Shows

College GameDay live from Texas Christian University, Fort Worth, TX — ESPN, 9 a.m.

B1G Football Pregame — Big Ten Network, 10 a.m.

SEC Nation live from the University of Mississippi, Oxford, MS — SEC Network, 10 a.m.

FS1 College Football Pregame — FS1, 11:30 a.m.

The Pregame live from the University of Utah, Salt Lake City, UT — Pac-12 Network, 1 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 3 p.m.

College Football Today — CBS, 3 p.m.

B1G Football Game Break — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 3 p.m.

ESPN Goal Line — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

ESPN Goal Line — Check your local listings, 3 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 6:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

B1G Football Postgame — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

SEC Inside — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

ESPN Goal Line — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

Fox College Football Extra — Fox, 7:30 p.m.

Pregame Rush — ABC, 8 p.m.

FS1 College Football Extra — FS1, 10 p.m.

B1G Football Postgame — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

The Final Drive — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

College Football Final — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 2 a.m. (Sunday)

Pac-12 Final Score — Pac-12 Network, 2:30 a.m. (Sunday)

noon

Oklahoma at Iowa State — ABC (Dave Pasch/Greg McElroy//Tom Luginbill)

Big Ten Network Channel Finder

Ball State at Indiana — Big Ten Network (Chris Denari/Bobby Carpenter)

Temple at Maryland — Big Ten Network (Byron Kerr/Shaun O’Hara//Michelle McMahon)

Troy at Nebraska — Big Ten Network (Joe Beninati/James Laurinaitis//Damon Benning)

Hawai’i at Army — CBS Sports Network (Ben Holden/Jay Feely//Tina Cervasio)

Florida State at Syracuse — ESPN (Mark Jones/Dusty Dvoracek//Molly McGrath)

Miami (FL) at Toledo — ESPN2 (Kevin Brown/Andre Ware)

Middle Tennessee at Georgia — ESPNews (Beth Mowins/Anthony Becht//Rocky Boiman)

Georgia Southern at Clemson — ESPNU (Anish Shroff/Ahmad Brooks//Alex Corddry)

San Diego at Harvard — ESPN+ (Alex Vispoli/Kevin Gehl)

Kent State at Penn State — FS1 (Tim Brando/Spencer Tillman//Holly Sonders)

Rutgers at Kansas — Fox Sports Net (Brendan Burke/David Anderson//CT Steckel)

Texas-El Paso at Tennessee — SEC Network (Dave Neal/DJ Shockley//Dawn Davenport)

Murray State at Kentucky — SEC Network Plus (Mike Morgan/John Congemi//Taylor Davis)

URI at UConn — SNY (Eamon McAnaney/Andy Gresh//Justine Ward)

12:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Pittsburgh — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net (Wes Durham/James Bates//Rebecca Kaple)

1 p.m.

Tulane at UAB — Stadium on Facebook (Ted Emrich/Ross Tucker//Dani Klupenger)

1:30 p.m.

Georgetown at Dartmouth — ESPN+ (Tyler Murray/Matt Goldstein)

2 p.m.

Valparaiso at Youngstown State — ESPN+ (Jim Campbell/Drae Smith)

Cal-Davis at Stanford — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area (Ted Robinson/Yogi Roth//Jill Savage)

2:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Notre Dame — NBC (Mike Tirico/Doug Flutie//Kathryn Tappen)

3 p.m.

Bucknell at Penn — ESPN+ (Joe Tordy/Jason “Coffee” Jones)

Mercer at Samford — ESPN+ (Curt Bloom/Chad Pitcher/Macy Martin)

Northern Arizona at Missouri State — ESPN3 (Don West/Corey Riggs)

3:30 p.m.

BYU at Wisconsin — ABC (Bob Wischusen/Brock Huard//Allison Williams)

Big Ten Network Channel Finder

Miami (OH) at Minnesota — Big Ten Network (Jason Horowitz/Stanley Jackson)

SMU at Michigan — Big Ten Network (Kevin Kugler/Matt Millen//Rick Pizzo)

South Florida vs. Illinois at Soldier Field, Chicago, IL — Big Ten Network (Dave Revsine/J Leman//Ally Sturm)

LSU at Auburn — CBS (Brad Nessler/Gary Danielson//Jamie Erdahl)

Lehigh at Navy — CBS Sports Network (John Sadak/Randy Cross//Sheehan Stanwick-Burch)

Boise State at Oklahoma State — ESPN (Adam Amin/Rod Gilmore//Quint Kessenich)

North Alabama at North Dakota State — ESPN+

Central Michigan at Northern Illinois — ESPN+ (Shawn Kenney/Al Groh)

Duke at Baylor — FS1 (Brian Custer/Ben Leber)

Towson at Villanova — Fox College Sports Atlantic (Matt Janus/Ken Dunek)

4 p.m.

Sacramento State at Northern Colorado — Eleven Sports/Pluto TV (Neil Harwell/Jaycie Pearson)

Chattanooga at Tennessee-Martin — ESPN+ (Tom Britt/Chris Hinkley/John Hatler//John Able)

Montana at Western Illinois — ESPN+

Eastern Kentucky at Bowling Green — ESPN3 (Jim Barbar/John Gregory)

Houston at Texas Tech — Fox (Joe Davis/Brady Quinn//Bruce Feldman)

Texas-San Antonio at Kansas State — Fox Sports Net (Mark Followill/Brian Baldinger//Lesley McCaslin)

Wofford at Wyoming — Mountain West Network (Keith Kelly/JJ Referink)

Colorado State at Florida — SEC Network (Taylor Zarzour/Matt Stinchcomb//Kris Budden)

North Texas at Arkansas — SEC Network Plus (Dave LaMont/Ray Bentley//Tara Talmadge)

4:30 p.m.

Ohio vs. Virginia at Nashville, TN — ESPN2 (Joel Meyers/Forrest Conoly)

5 p.m.

Jackson State at Florida A&M — ESPN3 (Keith Miles/Albert Chester//Dei’Ja Martin)

San Jose State at Oregon — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon (Roxy Bernstein/Anthony Herron//Lewis Johnson)

New Hampshire at Colorado — Pac-12 Mountain (Jim Watson/Chad Brown)

Alabama State at Kennesaw State — Peachtree TV/ESPN+ (Brian Katrek/Tulan Reyes//Chris Mooneyham)

College of Idaho at Portland State — Pluto TV (Tom Hewitt/Mike Lund)

6 p.m.

Austin Peay at Morehead State — ESPN+ (Chuck Mraz/Jason Blanton)

Eastern Michigan at Buffalo — ESPN+ (Doug Sherman/Marcus Ray)

Idaho State at Cal — Pac-12 Bay Area (Kate Scott/Lincoln Kennedy)

Bethune-Cookman at Florida Atlantic — Stadium (Ari Wolfe/Max Starks//Kristen Balboni)

Stony Brook at Fordham — Stadium on Facebook (Gregg Caserta/Ricky Cibrano)

7 p.m.

Arkansas State at Tulsa — CBS Sports Network (Rich Waltz/Aaron Murray)

Alabama at Mississippi — ESPN (Sean McDonough/Todd Blackledge//Holly Rowe)

Oregon State at Nevada — ESPNU (Trey Bender/Tyoka Jackson)

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at South Dakota State — ESPN+

Delaware State at Western Michigan — ESPN+ (Dan Gutowsky/Jerod Cherry)

Indiana State at Eastern Illinois — ESPN+ (Mike Bradd/Jack Ashmore)

Northwestern State at Lamar — ESPN+ (Butch Alsandor/Lemont Williams)

Southeast Missouri at Southern Illinois — ESPN+ (Mike Trude/Darren Kinnard//Connor Onion)

Texas State at South Alabama — ESPN+ (J.D. Byars/Pat Greenwood//Lauren Estes)

Abilene Christian at Houston Baptist — ESPN3 (Tom Franklin/Ken Moore)

Alabama A&M at Cincinnati — ESPN3 (Michael Reghi/Dustin Fox)

Nicholls State at McNeese State — ESPN3

7:30 p.m.

Western Kentucky at Louisville — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net (Evan Lepler/Takeo Spikes//Lyndsay Rowley)

UMass at Florida International — beIN Sports (Mike Gleason/Brett Romberg//Megan Birdsong)

Big Ten Network Channel Finder

Akron at Northwestern — Big Ten Network (Lisa Byington/Dan Persa)

Missouri at Purdue — Big Ten Network (Brandon Gaulin/Glen Mason//Elise Menaker)

Northern Iowa at Iowa — Big Ten Network (Chris Vosters/Chuck Long)

Louisiana-Lafayette at Mississippi State — ESPN2 (Mark Neely/Barrett Jones//Lauren Sisler)

Central Arkansas at Southeastern Louisiana — ESPN+ (Jeff Palermo/Rene Nadeau//Julie Dobbs)

Louisiana-Monroe at Texas A&M — SEC Network (Tom Hart/Jordan Rodgers//Cole Cubelic)

8 p.m.

Ohio State vs. TCU at AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX — ABC (Chris Fowler/Kirk Herbstreit//Maria Taylor)

New Mexico at New Mexico State — Eleven Sports/Fox Sports Arizona Plus (Adam Young/Danny Knee)

Central Arkansas at Southeastern Louisiana — ESPN+

USC at Texas — Fox (Gus Johnson/Joel Klatt//Jenny Taft)

Eastern Washington at Washington State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington (Guy Haberman/Ryan Leaf//Cindy Brunson)

South Dakota at Weber State — Pluto TV (Dave Fox/Riley Jensen//Tony Parks)

10 p.m.

Washington at Utah — ESPN (Steve Levy/Brian Griese//Todd McShay)

Prairie View A&M at UNLV — Mountain West Network

10:30 p.m.

Arizona State at San Diego State — CBS Sports Network (Carter Blackburn/Aaron Taylor//John Schriffen)

Fresno State at UCLA — FS1 (Justin Kutcher/Petros Papadakis/Demarco Murray)

11 p.m.

Southern Utah at Arizona — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona (JB Long/Jeremy Bloom//Sam Peszek)