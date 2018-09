Friday’s Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

Semifinal, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Hawthorn Hawks vs. Melbourne Demons — FS2, 5:30 a.m.

Boxing

Top Rank Boxing, Save Mart Center, Fresno, CA

WBC World Super Lightweight Title

Antonio Orozco vs. Jose Carlos Ramirez — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 3

Borussia Dortmund vs. Eintracht Frankfurt — FS1, 2:30 p.m.

Bundesliga Match Day — FS1, 2 p.m.

CFL

Week 14

BC Lions at Montreal Alouettes — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

CFL on TSN Pregame — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5, 7 p.m.

College Football

East Tennessee at Virginia Military Institute — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Western Carolina at Gardner-Webb — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Georgia State at Memphis — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Brown at Cal Poly — Pluto TV, 10 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

B1G Football & Beyond — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

This Week in SEC Football — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Inside Pac-12 Football — Pac-12 Network, midnight

College Soccer

Men’s

Cal vs. Delaware — Pac-12 Network, 8 p.m.

Stanford vs. UMass-Lowell — Pac-12 Network, 10 p.m.

Women’s

USC vs. Long Beach State — Pac-12 Network, 4 p.m.

Cal vs. Cal-Davis — Pac-12 Bay Area, 5 p.m.

Texas vs. Texas-Rio Grande Valley — Longhorn Network, 7 p.m.

Kansas State vs. Missouri State — Fox College Sports Pacific, 8 p.m.

Arizona vs. Cal State-Fullerton — Pac-12 Arizona, 10 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Northwestern State at Oklahoma — Fox College Sports Central/Fox Sports Southwest, noon

Notre Dame at Michigan — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Navy at Denver — Altitude, 8 p.m.

Texas A&M at Oklahoma — Fox College Sports Atlantic/Fox Sports Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Stanford at Texas — Longhorn Network, 9 p.m.

Curling

Curling World Cup, Suzhou Olympic Sports Centre, Suzhou, Communist China

Mixed Doubles

United States vs. Cuba — Olympic Channel, 7:30 a.m.

Men’s

Communist China vs. United States — Olympic Channel, 8:30 p.m.

Cycling

Vuelta a España

Stage 19: Lleida to Andorra — Olympic Channel, 10 a.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Nationals, Maple Grove Raceway, Mohnton, PA

Friday Nitro — FS1, 7 p.m.

Equestrian

FEI World Equestrian Games, Tryon International Equestrian Center, Mill Spring, NC

Individual Special Gold Medal — Olympic Channel, 2:30 p.m.

Formula 1

Singapore Grand Prix, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

Practice 1 — ESPN2, 4:25 a.m.

Practice 2 — ESPNU, 8:25 a.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour

The Evian Championship, Evian Resort Golf Club, Evian-les-Bains, France

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 5 a.m.

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 9:30 a.m.

European Tour

KLM Open, The Dutch, Spijk, The Netherlands

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 12:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

PGA Tour Champions

The Ally Challenge, Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc, MI

1st Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

Web.com Tour

Boise Open, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, ID

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Asian Tour

Shinhan Donghae Open, Bear’s Best Cheongna Golf Club, Incheon, Republic of Korea

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 10 p.m.

IndyCar

Grand Prix of Sonoma, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, CA

Practice 1 — NBCSN, 4 p.m. (same day coverage)

Practice 2 — NCSN, 6 p.m.

Inside IndyCar: 2018 Championship — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Saint-Êtienne — beIN Sports, 2:40 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Legacy Fighting Alliance 49, Golden Nugget Resort & Casino, Atlantic City, NJ

Welterweights

Sean Brady vs. Gilbert Urbana — AXS TV, 9 p.m.

Tuff-N-Uff: Future Stars of MMA — beIN Sports, 9 p.m.

Combate Américas — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

MLB

American League

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore — NBC Sports Chicago/MASN, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland — Fox Sports Detroit/STO, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Tampa Bay — NBC Sports California/Fox Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Toronto at New York Yankees — Sportsnet/WPIX, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City — Fox Sports North/Fox Sports Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Seattle at Anaheim — Root Sports/Fox Sports West, 10 p.m.

National League

Miami at Philadelphia — Fox Sports Florida/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta — MLB Network/MASN2/Fox Sports South, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs — Fox Sports Ohio/WGN, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Fox Sports Midwest, 8:15 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10:15 p.m.

Interleague

New York Mets at Boston — MLB Network/SNY/NESN, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Houston — Fox Sports Arizona/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Texas at San Diego — Fox Sports Southwest/Fox Sports San Diego, 10 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

The Rundown — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10:30 p.m.

MLB Whiparound — MLB Network, 11:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NASCAR

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Playoffs: Round of 16

South Point 400, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, NV

Practice 1 — NBCSN, 2 p.m.

Qualifying — NBCSN, 7:30 p.m.

Xfinity Series

DC Solar 300, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, NV

Practice 1 — NBCSN, 3 p.m.

Final Practice — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

The Silly Sponsor Name Here 200, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, NV

Qualifying — FS1, 6 p.m.

Race — FS1, 9 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: NCWTS Setup — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

NBA

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

Kyle Brandt Football Experience — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL GameDay Pick’Em — NFL Network, 6:30 p.m.

Carson Palmer: A Football Life — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight: Sounds of the Season — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews/ESPN2, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 11:45 a.m.

BTN Live 2018-2019 — Big Ten Network, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

High Noon — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 4:45 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

We Need to Talk — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

SEC Storied: It’s Time — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Tennis

Davis Cup

World Group Semifinals

Croatia vs. United States and France vs. Spain — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m.