Jalen Rose: Kawhi Leonard won't join Lakers next summer, will prefer Clippers

Kawhi Leonard will soon be suiting up for the Raptors in the 2018-19 season, and he’ll be the biggest superstar the city of Toronto has ever had play for it.

Leonard was traded by the Spurs to the Raptors back in July, and while he still hasn’t spoken publicly about the move, we expect him to address reporters soon once training camp begins.

In the meantime, there’s been a lot of speculation about what Leonard might do in the future — specifically, if he’ll remain in Toronto after the season, or if he’ll elect to take his talents to the bright lights of Los Angeles.

ESPN “Get Up” co-host Jalen Rose has shared some informed opinions about Leonard in the past, so he decided to go on record about what he believes the 2014 NBA Finals MVP will do. Rose, on a recent edition of “Get Up,” went on to say that he doesn’t believe Leonard will join the Lakers, because he doesn’t want to play in LeBron James’ shadow.

“If Kawhi Leonard does leave Toronto, it won’t be for the Los Angeles Lakers,” Rose began.

“I think he wouldn’t want to…play alongside LeBron James, because I think that casts a shadow that his personality really doesn’t want,” he added.

But Rose wasn’t dismissive of Leonard leaving Toronto for Los Angeles. He went on to say that if Leonard leaves Toronto, Rose believes it will be for the Clippers.

Leonard did say he wants to play in California in the past, so Rose may be on to something here. Stay tuned.