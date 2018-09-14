Kyle Kuzma humbled by LeBron James' praise

The Los Angeles Lakers have made the major splash move this offseason with the addition of All-Star forward LeBron James in free agency.

Since the acquisition, James has been quite complimentary of his new voicing much praise toward the young core group that includes second-year forward Kyle Kuzma. In light of that, Kuzma recently stated in a Q&A interview with Mike Trudell of Lakers.com that he appreciates the compliments from the four-time league MVP.

LeBron is a Mount Rushmore player in NBA history, so for him to say he’s a fan of my game is a great compliment. But you also have to take it with a grain of salt, because you don’t want to get caught up in that. For me, it’s great, I love it, but keep working. Keep letting him love my game.

Following being selected with the 27th overall pick in the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft, Kuzma quickly proved to be a highly gifted talent that was among the best players in his class. He had shown to be a capable and effective scorer that could be a factor offensively from various spots on the floor.

He finished the season averaging 16.1 points on 45.0 percent shooting from the field and 36.6 percent from 3-point range along with 6.3 rebounds per contest. Kuzma was the first rookie in NBA history with at least 1,200 points, 450 rebounds, and 150 made 3-pointers, which all helped him secure All-Rookie First-Team honors.

Kuzma has continued to take that a step further this offseason with his dedication toward reshaping his body while working on his individual game that including getting the help of former Lakers’ great Kobe Bryant. All of this could seemingly lead to a breakout year for Kuzma that could elevate him to becoming one of the top young players in the league.