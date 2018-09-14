Let's Win Two

Set against the backdrop of David Wright’s announcment that he was pretty much done playing baseball, the Mets failed to play into the narrative that they were going to “win one for David“. Basically because they “won two for David.”

The first game was interesting, as it featured a home run by Steven Matz … the first of his career. But the Mets were still down 3-2 with one out to go in the ninth when Michael Conforto and Todd Frazier went back-to-back to win the game. I promised myself I would really try not to put exciting wins like this against the backdrop of how disappointing it is that a win like this will be wasted on a season like this. But … damn the reality that a win like this was wasted on a season like this. I mean, how epic would this win have been if it brought them, say, two games back of Atlanta? Todd Frazier would have been the header on my Twitter page until the end of the season. Nope, all wasted … to be a trivia question in 20 years during the fifth inning of a game between the Mets and the Virginia Squires (of which Wright will be manager) where Fran Healy Jr. will ask which two Mets hit back to back home runs in the ninth on the day David Wright announced that he was done? And nobody will know.

Can anyone explain to me why Tom Hallion was standing on home plate as Frazier was crossing with the winning run? Is everybody still mad about Frazier pulling off the rubber ball trick in Los Angeles? What in the world is going on here?

The second win featured more heroics from Michael Conforto as he drove in three runs, a home run from Tomas Nido, and a quality start from Jason Vargas. To be honest, the only thing I really remember was Keith calling play-by-play for a half inning, and the Mets wore blue uniforms. A lot of these games going forward are probably going to seem like one big blur leading to the 29th … which I guess is better than one big blur leading to the Winter Meetings. Or not. who knows. I’m still trying to figure out what Hallion was doing on the Frazier home run.

