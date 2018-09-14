Look: Jacoby Brissett makes statement by wearing Bobby Boucher 'Waterboy' jersey

Now that Andrew Luck has returned for the Colts, and is the team’s starting quarterback, Jacoby Brissett has, once again, been relegated to backup.
Brissett did a solid job filling in for Luck last season, even during a throwaway year. He’d be able to start for a few teams, but for now, he’s stuck being the team’s backup, which is a tough spot for him to be in.
That’s probably why he sent a message by wearing a Bobby Boucher jersey from “The Waterboy” in the locker room.
Brissett is under contract through the end of the 2019 season, so he may be wearing that jersey for awhile.
