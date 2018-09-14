Look: Kawhi Leonard spotted working out with Kobe Bryant in Los Angeles

The Raptors made a huge move over the summer, acquiring Kawhi Leonard, who will be the biggest superstar the team has ever had suiting up for it.

Leonard, however, has remained silent since the move, which is why there’ll be a lot of attention on him heading into training camp, when he’ll likely finally speak to the media.

In the meantime, Leonard has been working out, in anticipation for the 2018-19 season. Not only that, he was recently seen working out with an NBA legend.

Leonard was pictured in a photo on a basketball court in Newport Beach with former Lakers star Kobe Bryant, and he actually smiled in it, so he must have had a solid workout.

It makes sense that they were in Newport Beach, as that’s where Bryant lives. And sure, this photo may fuel more Lakers rumors, but ESPN analyst Jalen Rose certainly isn’t buying them, as he believes there’s a far better chance that Leonard will join the Clippers next season.