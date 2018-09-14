Pittsburgh Pirates Wake Up Call: Last time in Milwaukee

In our daily Wake-Up Call, we get you ready for the day with a complete look at all things Pittsburgh Pirates.

The season is winding down as the Pirates only have 17 games remaining on their schedule. Six of those games are against the Milwaukee Brewers. Tonight, the Pirates will start their final three game set at Miller Park. The Pirates are 9-4 against the Brewers this season.

Another chance to spoil the fun

Right now the Brewers are 84-63. They lead the Wild Card race and are only 1.5 gams back of the division leading Chicago Cubs. The Brewers have been hot as of late as they are 8-2 in their last ten games. The Pirates are 6-4 in their last ten.

Although the Pirates were only able to take one of three from the St. Louis Cardinals earlier this week, they will get another chance put a damper on a team’s playoff hopes.

Chris Archer will face off against Gio Gonzalez tonight with the first pitch scheduled for 8:10.

The ROAD to .500

The Pirates are one game under .500 at the moment with a record of 72-73. Nine more wins are needed to finish .500. Ten to finish above .500. Of the final 17 games remaining, ten are on the road. The Pirates have struggled on the road this season with a record of 32-39. At home they are 40-34.

The ten road games include three games at Milwaukee, four at Chicago, and three at Cincinnati. Only seven games remain at home.

The final game of the season will be a rain makeup against the Miami Marlins. Honestly that game might be so irrelevant that they won’t even bother to play it. In that case, only 81 wins would be needed to achieve a record of over .500.

