Report: Bengals fear Joe Mixon will need knee surgery

Bengals running back Joe Mixon assumed the role of starting running back this season, and he was looking to build on a solid rookie campaign in 2017.

But he may be forced to miss some time in the future.

Mixon suffered a knee injury in the first half of Thursday’s game against the Ravens, which caused him to go to the locker room to receive further examination. He did return to the game — twice — and ended up with 84 yards on 21 carries. However, the injury may be more complicated than the team initially believed. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported on Friday that the team fears he’ll need arthroscopic surgery to clean up his knee.

The #Bengals fear RB Joe Mixon will need arthroscopic surgery to clean up the knee he injured in last night’s win over the #Ravens and miss some time, sources tell @MikeGarafolo and me. He’ll get a second opinion first. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 14, 2018

It’s important to note that the team will seek a second opinion, but the initial prognosis doesn’t look good. Giovani Bernard would likely receive more carries to fill the void if Mixon does miss some time in the future.