Tama Tonga Teases Former WWE Star Neville To Join Bullet Club

The Bullet Club is arguably the most popular faction in the pro wrestling business today. The group currently operates in New Japan Pro Wrestling and its members often work in Ring of Honor Wrestling as well.

The Bullet Club’s influence has also been felt in WWE, of course. This is thanks to Finn Balor, AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, all of whom pay respect to their former faction with the “Too Sweet” hand gesture on WWE programming.

Now it seems that The Bullet Club is on the hunt for new additions. One of Bullet Club’s most controversial members, Tama Tonga, has recently been very active on social media, supposedly recruiting new talent to join the group.

Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso recently covered the story, including Tonga’s teasing former WWE Cruiserweight champion Neville as The Bullet Club’s newest member.

“I know Neville and I’ve followed his work. He’s a phenomenal worker and he’s been here in New Japan before, I watched him in the Super Juniors in 2012. I love his work.”

But will this actually lead to Neville throwing the “Too Sweet” in a New Japan ring? Despite what happens, Tonga seems serious about his efforts to expand the group.

“There is only one Bullet Club, and we’re fighting for it,” said Tonga. “This ignited in San Fran, and we’re at war for Bullet Club. This is where we’re at, it’s the North vs. the South fighting for the United States.”

Tama also talked about the split that’s happened to the faction over the past several months.

“You have their side—the ROH side—against the Japan side of me, [Bad Luck] Fale, and [Tanga] Loa. Bullet Club was born in New Japan, but the Young Bucks ain’t signed in New Japan. Cody ain’t signed in New Japan. Adam Page and Marty Scurll ain’t signed with New Japan. From my understanding, a lot of them are becoming free agents at the end of this year. So, let’s see, who really is Bullet Club?”

The Bullet Club has truly captivated the pro wrestling world. Anyone that joins them will automatically be in the spotlight, not just in New Japan, but throughout the industry.