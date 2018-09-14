The HOVG Podcast: Roy Wood Jr.

By: The Hall of Very Good | September 14, 2018

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Roy Wood Jr.

“The Daily Show” correspondent talks to the boys about the Chicago Cubs chances of going back to the World Series and whether or not they want (or even have room for) Bryce Harper, recalls that time Randy Johnson killed a bird with a pitch, explains why the Milwaukee Brewers remind him of Boba Fett and shares his desire to visit all the major sports stadiums/arenas.

SHOW NOTES:

‘The Daily Show’s’ Roy Wood Jr. Taking Rain from Game 7 to eBay

MLB’s Fastest Pitches

MLB Players That Have Killed a Bird During a Game

This week’s podcast was brought to you by Teambrown Apparel.