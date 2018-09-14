The Livest Dog at UFC Russia: Andrei Arlovski

Name: Andrei Arlovski

Opponent: Shamil Adurakhimov

Odds: +125 (bet $100 to win $125)

At this point in his career, most people write off Andrei Arlovski. However, if you haven’t given him a new lease on his career after his last three fights, you’re missing how much he’s changed.

Since moving to ATT to work with Mike Brown, Arlovski has given up the all or nothing power puncher mentality that he had through the prime of his career and has adopted a style that is much more suited for an aging heavyweight. He works legs, uses his superior boxing and moves to avoid taking silly damage. The result: wins over ranked fighters Junior Albini and Stefan Struve and a loss to hot prospect Tai Tuivasa (which some media members thought Arlovski won).

Yet here he is as an underdog to a fighter who proved to have a worse gas tank than Derrick Lewis in a main event fight. That alone should tell you that Arlovski has a good chance at staying out of the way, getting him tired and winning you some plus-money on this card.

BONUS PLAY: Look for Arlovski by decision. Since beginning work with Brown, all of his fights have gone to the judges scorecards.







2018 Totals

Record: 13-13

Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): $746

Return on Investment: 29%