Ticket Prices For David Wright's Final Start With New York Mets Have Exploded

One thing is virtually guaranteed about David Wright’s final start with the New York Mets on September 29th: it will be a sell out. Shortly after the Mets announced yesterday that Wright’s final start will be on September 29th, tickets sold out on the team’s official website. That left fans who want to say goodbye to the Mets’ captain scrambling to the secondary market to try and scoop up tickets, and those seats are going to cost a pretty penny.

Prior to the announcement, tickets on StubHub for the September 29th game (which also has a postgame fireworks show) were starting at $6 a pop. Just under 24 hours later, the cheapest way into Citi Field through StubHub is $119.48 for a standing room only ticket (and that’s before fees). If you would like an actual seat, the cheapest StubHub tickets are in section 537 for $128 each before fees. Another ticket reseller, TickPick, has seats starting at $129 a piece (although they do not include fees for buyers, so the $129 you see is what you will pay).

One site that Mets’ fans may want to avoid is SeatGeek, which been the subject of some horror stories on Twitter. Several users are reporting that they bought tickets through the site to go to Wright’s final game only to have their sales canceled hours later. Here are a few:

It’s unfortunate that people are price gouging their tickets, but that is the reality of this world. The best advice I have for Mets’ fans who want to see the captain off is to use StubHub, which is the official ticket reseller of Major League Baseball and transfers the tickets’ bar codes as soon as they are sold. TickPick is a site that many, including myself, have used in the past without issue so they are a solid alternative. Until the SeatGeek situation is resolved Mets’ fans who actually want to get tickets in their hands for that game should avoid them at all costs.