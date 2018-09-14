Watch: LeBron James caught busting out dance moves by wife at home

Lakers star LeBron James is preparing to play in his first game as a member of his new team, which could mark the final chapter of his NBA career.

As such, he’s doing whatever he can to get in the groove, so his mind and body are right.

Apparently, that entails busting out dance moves in the middle of the hallway while getting dressed. His wife, Savannah, snapped a video of him doing exactly that, with him being unaware — supposedly — which she posted on Snapchat.

LeBron James’ (@KingJames) wife, Savannah, caught him dancing at home 😂 pic.twitter.com/D8P1TLaUO5 — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) September 14, 2018

Does anyone else believe James was unaware that she was filming him? Yeah, neither do we.