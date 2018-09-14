Watch: Tom Brady reacts to Jalen Ramsey's trash talk in 2017 AFC Championship game

Jaguars All-Pro Jalen Ramsey has usurped the title formerly held by Richard Sherman for most mouthy cornerback in the NFL.

Ramsey went on an offseason rant for the ages, when he broke down all NFL quarterbacks, and by that, we mean he was critical of many of them. Rob Gronkowski was also thrown into the rant, with Ramsey saying he’s not that great, so the shade should paint the picture for an interesting matchup in Jacksonville on Sunday.

The trash talk really began in the playoffs last year, when Ramsey predicted the Jaguars would win the Super Bowl — essentially penciling the team into the big game before the AFC Championship game was played. And he brought his swagger onto the field as well, when he began trash talking Tom Brady, who many believe is the GOAT.

Brady was featured in an interesting segment in which he watched Ramsey talking smack to him, which made him smile, and you can watch it below. In it, Brady admitted he gets onto the field for pregame warmups early, just so he can look his opponent right in the eye and see what they’re made of.

#Patriots QB Tom Brady looks back at pre-game of the AFC Championship game against the #Jaguars where Jalen Ramsey decided to trash talk him as he came on the field. Talks about how much he likes to come out early to look at his opponent in the eye.pic.twitter.com/bmdSRMOC4d — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 14, 2018

That’s a Kobe Bryant-type of strategy, as it involves Brady unleashing a “killer instinct” on his opponents.