Josh Gordon thanks Browns organization, fans in farewell message after release

The Browns released wide receiver Josh Gordon on Saturday, effectively ending his six-year tenure with the team.

It’s still unclear exactly why the Browns released him, as general manager John Dorsey announced the news by saying “it’s best to part ways and move forward.” However, some details have emerged since his release, with ESPN’s Adam Schefter reporting that Gordon hurt his hamstring at a promotional shoot, rather than practicing with the team.

The situation appeared to be a marriage that needed to end, with both sides likely benefiting from Gordon being released, giving him the opportunity to play elsewhere. As such, Gordon remained classy after being cut — posting a farewell message on his Instagram story. In it, he thanked the city of Cleveland, as well as Browns fans, and the organization.

There should be 31 teams on the phone with Josh Gordon's agent pic.twitter.com/22qezPokM6 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 16, 2018

It will be interesting to see if other NFL teams elect to take a flier on Gordon. He has so much talent, but his off-field issues have plagued his career up to this point.