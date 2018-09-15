Look: James Conner pays tribute to Mac Miller with custom cleats

Steelers running back James Conner honored a Pittsburgh legend with his new custom kicks, which he recently showed off on social media.

Conner, who assumed starting running back duties in Week 1, with Le’Veon Bell continuing his contract holdout, posted a photo of some custom cleats ahead of Sunday’s Week 2 showdown with the Chiefs.

The cleats were created to pay tribute to the late Mac Miller, a rapper who was born and raised in Pittsburgh, and tragically passed away just over one week ago.

On one side of them is a graphic that depicts Mac Miller holding a microphone, while the other shows a portrait of him, with “Thank you Mac” written next to it. Also, “RIP MAC” is displayed across the tongues.

It’s currently unclear if Conner will wear them during Sunday’s game, as he’d be subject to a fine from the NFL if he does. Either way, props to him for honoring the rap legend.