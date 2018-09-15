Look: Oregon State busts out turnover chainsaw vs Nevada

Oregon State reached into its bag of tricks in hopes of getting a road win against Nevada on Saturday.

After producing a huge turnover, the Beavers tried to do whatever they could to keep momentum, and finish the game strong.

And by that, we mean they busted out the “turnover chainsaw,” which we didn’t know was even a thing, but apparently, it is.

The Turnover Chainsaw is now a thing because why the hell not pic.twitter.com/bMU5I2UY2e — Barstool Sports (@barstooltweetss) September 16, 2018

That seems dangerous.

Also, we blame Miami for starting the “turnover everything” trend, beginning with their signature chain.

Most importantly, though, the chainsaw was not effective, as the Beavers lost the game to the Wolfpack in a close one, 37-35.