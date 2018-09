Saturday‘s Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

Semifinal, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Collingwood Magpies vs. Greater Western Sydney Giants — FS2, 5 a.m.

Boxing

Canelo vs. GGG 2, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

IBO/WBA/WBC Middleweight Title Fight

Saul Canelo Alavarez vs. Gennady Golovkin — HBO Pay Per View, 8 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 3

Red Bull Leipzig vs. Hannover 96 — Univision Deportes, 9:25 a.m./FS2, 9:30 a.m.

Bayern München vs. Bayer Leverkusen — FS1, 9:30 a.m.

VfL Wolfsburg vs. Hertha BSC Berlin — Fox Soccer Plus, 9:30 a.m.

Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. FC Schalke 04 — FS2, 9:20 a.m./Univision Deportes, 12:25 p.m.

BundesGol — Univision Deportes, 8:25 a.m.

Bundesliga Match Day — FS1/FS2/Fox Soccer Plus, 9 a.m.

Fútbol Central — Univision Deportes, 11:30 a.m.

Bundesliga Highlights Show I — Fox Soccer Plus, 10:30 p.m.

CFL

Week 14

Calgary Stampeders at Hamilton Tiger-Cats — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Ottawa Redblacks at Saskatchewan Roughriders — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/ESPN+, 9:30 p.m.

2018 CFL: Around the Table: 2018 Hall of Fame Class — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5, 3:30 p.m.

College Football Viewing Picks

College Volleyball

Women’s

Navy at Air Force — Stadium, 3 p.m.

Curling

Curling World Cup

First Leg, Suzhou Olympic Sports Centre, Suzhou, Communist China

Mixed Doubles Final — Olympic Channel, 8:30 p.m.

Cycling

Vuelta a España

Stage 20: Escalades-Engordany to Coll de la Gallina — Olympic Channel, 10 a.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Nationals, Maple Grove Raceway, Mohnton, PA

Saturday Nitro Live — FS2, 4 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 4

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Liverpool — NBCSN/Universo, 7:25 a.m.

Manchester City vs. Fulham — NBCSN/Universo, 9:55 a.m.

Chelsea vs. Cardiff City — CNBC, 10 a.m.

Bournemouth vs. Leicester City — NBC Sports Gold, 10 a.m.

Huddersfield Town vs. Crystal Palace — NBC Sports Gold, 10 a.m.

Watford vs. Manchester United — Universo, 12:25 p.m./NBC, 12:30 p.m.

Premier League Mornings — NBCSN, 6:30 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 7 a.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 9:30 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 9:30 a.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, noon

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, noon

Goal Zone — NBCSports.com/NBC Sports app/NBC Sports Gold, 2:30 p.m.

Formula 1

Singapore Grand Prix, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

Practice 3 — ESPN2, 5:55 a.m.

Qualifying — ESPN2, 8:55 a.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour

The Evian Championship, Evian Resort Golf Club, Evian-les-Bains, France

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 6 a.m.

European Tour

KLM Open, The Dutch, Spijk, The Netherlands

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 11:30 a.m. (same day coverage)

PGA Tour Champions

The Ally Challenge, Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc, MI

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

Web.com Tour

Boise Open, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, ID

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Asian Tour

Shinhan Donghae Open, Bear’s Best Cheongna Golf Club, Incheon, Republic of Korea

Final Round — Golf Channel, 10 p.m.

IndyCar

Grand Prix of Sonoma, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, CA

Qualifying — NBCSN, 8 p.m.

Ligue 1

Matchday 4

Real Sociedad vs. Barcelona — beIN Sports, 10:05 a.m.

Valencia vs. Real Betis — beIN Sports, 12:20 p.m.

Athletic Bilbao vs. Real Madrid — beIN Sports, 2:35 p.m.

MLB

American League

Detroit at Cleveland — Fox Sports Detroit/STO, 3 p.m.

Toronto at New York Yankees — Sportsnet/YES, 4 p.m.

Oakland at Tampa Bay — NBC Sports California/Fox Sports Sun, 6 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore — WGN/MASN, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City — FS1, 7:15 p.m.

Seattle at Anaheim — Root Sports/Fox Sports West, 9 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

National League

Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis — Fox, 1 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta — Fox, 1 p.m.

Cincnnnati at Chicago Cubs — MLB Network/Fox Sports Ohio/NBC Sports Chicago, 4 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia — Fox Sports Florida/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Interleague

New York Mets at Boston — MLB Network/WPIX/NESN, 4 p.m.

Arizona at Houston — Fox Sports Arizona/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 7 p.m.

Texas at San Diego — Fox Sports Southwest/Fox Sports San Diego, 8:30 p.m.

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.

Fox Saturday Baseball Pregame — Fox, 12:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, midnight

MLS

Week 29

Colorado vs. Atlanta — Univision/Univision Deportes/Twitter, 3:30 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Montreal — WPHL/TVA Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC vs. LA Galaxy — TSN1/TSN4/Spectrum SportsNet, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas vs. Columbus — KTXA/WOIO/Spectrum SportsNet Ohio, 8 p.m.

Houston vs. Portland — KUBE/KPDX, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake vs. Minnesota — KMYU/Fox Sports North Plus, 9:30 p.m.

Vancouver vs. Seattle — TSN2/KZJO/YouTube TV (Seattle only), 10 p.m.

LAFC vs. New England — YouTube TV (LA only)/KFTR/NBC Sports Boston, 10:30 p.m.

San Jose vs. Sporting KC — NBC Sports California/Fox Sports Kansas City, 10:30 p.m.

NASCAR

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Playoffs: Round of 16

South Point 400, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, NV

Practice — NBCSN, 1 p.m.

Final Practice — NBCSN, 3:30 p.m.

Xfinity Series

DC Solar 300, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, NV

Qualifying — NBCSN, 2 p.m.

Race — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 3 p.m.

Countdown to Green — NBCSN, 4:30 p.m.

Post Race Show — NBCSN, 7:30 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football Weekend — NFL Network, 9 a.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Films Presents: Looking Back, Looking Ahead — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight: Best of the Week — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Soccer

NWSL Semifinal

Portland Thorns vs. Seattle Reign — Lifetime, 3 p.m.

The Xtra Weekends — beIN Sports, 4:45 p.m.

Tennis

Davis Cup Semifinals

Croatia vs. United States and France vs. Spain — Tennis Channel, 8 a.m.