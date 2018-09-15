The Daily Target, 9/15/18

Thursday Night: Kansas City 6, Twins 4 – The Twins, after destroying the Yankees, fell flat on their face against a pitcher named Heath Fillmyer, which seems misspelled. Jake Cave was most of the Twins offense, with a big homer in the 2nd.

Friday Night: Kansas City 8, Twins 4 – If I told you that the Twins lost on a walk off grand slam, that would be pretty tough to believe, right? Oh, it wouldn’t be? My mistake.

Twins.com: Willians Astudillo faceplanted after fielding a bunt and was then given a faceful of seeds in the dugout – Alternate headline: Willians Astudillo is a living, breathing metaphor for the Twins season.