Video: Maybe don't ask Mike Yeo about injuries on day 1

The St. Louis Blues have entered training camp with a renewed sense of hope and optimism. As they start to get ready for the new season ahead, maybe the first day of training camp isn’t the best time for a reporter to ask head coach Mike Yeo the dreaded “injury” question.

Maybe don't ask Mike Yeo about injuries on Day 1. #stlblues pic.twitter.com/lCAOXzUzYp — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) September 14, 2018

That’s a great response by Yeo. There’s a time and a place to ask about injuries. The very first interview of camp may be jumping the gun just a bit, especially when the Blues don’t currently have any serious ailments that have been reported.

Maybe it’s just early appearances, but the Blues look like a more relaxed team heading into 2018-19’s training camp. That extends to the management as Yeo looks and sounds pretty confident in his early statements. The roster changes over the summer have given everyone a lot of confidence and excitement, which is now appearing early in camp.

But don’t ask Yeo about injuries on day one.