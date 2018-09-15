Featured

Watch: North Texas punt returner fools everyone on fake fair catch for TD

A North Texas player reached into his bag of tricks during Saturday’s game against Arkansas, and he produced a highlight-reel play as a result.

It happened in the first quarter of the game, when wide receiver Keegan Brewer was preparing to field a punt. He then faked a fair catch, which completely fooled nearly every Razorbacks player. As his opponents began walking toward the sideline, Brewer then took off running, with a lot of room — and blockers — ahead of him.

The end result was Brewer trotting into the end zone — untouched — for a 90-yard touchdown.

That appeared to be the most entertaining play of the 2018 season so far, as the trick play was executed to perfection.

