Orlando Arcia lays down best bunt of season for two RBIs (Video)

Brewers infielder Orlando Arcia laid down one of the best bunts of the season in Friday’s game against the Pirates, during a time when it mattered most.

It happened in the sixth inning of the game, with the Brewers clinging to a 4-3 lead, looking to add to it. Milwaukee had runners on second and third, and manager Craig Counsell was intent on using Arcia’s speed to make sure at least one run scored.

Arcia did exactly that, and then some.

The Pirates were playing their infield in, and Arcia took advantage, laying down an absolutely perfect bunt that rolled by first baseman Josh Bell — all the way into the outfield, allowing two runs to score.

Those two insurance runs were huge for the Brewers, and the team cruised to a 7-4 victory. Milwaukee remains just 1 1/2 games behind Chicago for the NL Central division title.