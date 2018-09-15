Watch: Ryan Shazier shows off muscles doing pull-ups on Joe Haden's locker

Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier will likely miss the entirety of the 2018 NFL season, but that doesn’t mean he’s let his spinal injury prevent him from keeping in shape.

Shazier, whose physique is part of what makes him such a dominant linebacker that controls the middle of the field, has apparently still been hitting the gym.

Teammate Antonio Brown posted a video to his Snapchat account that shows Shazier grabbing Joe Haden’s locker and doing a pull-up on it — while holding the pose for emphasis.

We wish Shazier the best of luck in his recovery, and hope to see him back on the field at some point in the future. In the meantime, we wouldn’t want to get on his bad side, as he still clearly has a ripped physique that would strike fear into, well, anyone.