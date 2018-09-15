Watch: Zlatan Ibrahimovic's insane acrobatic volley produces 500th career goal

Los Angeles Galaxy star Zlatan Ibrahimovic joined an exclusive club during Saturday’s match against Toronto FC, and he did so in epic fashion.

Ibra joined the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, scoring his 500th career goal, and he certainly earned it.

It happened late in the first half of the game, when Jonathan Dos Santos served a long ball into the box. Ibra somehow managed to get on the other end of it, but his back was turned to the goal. No problem, as he casually flicked it toward the net with an aerial volley, and it trickled right off the post into the corner — beating goalkeeper Alex Bono.

Ibra’s 500th career goal was INSANE https://t.co/KWLe31iqgq — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 16, 2018

That ridiculous goal is certainly worth watching multiple times.