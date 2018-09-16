9/16/18 Game Preview: New York Mets at Boston Red Sox

The New York Mets (69-79) saw their four game winning streak come to an end yesterday. The Boston Red Sox (102-47) picked up a 5-3 win over the Mets to even the weekend series at a game a piece. Both teams will look to secure the rubber game this afternoon. First pitch for the matinee finale is scheduled for 1:05 pm at Fenway Park.

The Mets will send their ace, right hander Jacob deGrom (8-9, 1.71 ERA), to the mound today. deGrom was locked in again in his last start, holding the Miami Marlins to two runs in seven innings last Tuesday, but got stuck with another tough luck loss thanks to the continued ineptitude of his teammates. The Red Sox will counter with lefty Chris Sale (12-4, 1.96 ERA) to complete the dynamic pitching matchup. Sale returned from the disabled list on Tuesday, tossing a scoreless first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays. The Red Sox went on to win that game 7-2.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WOR

New York Mets Lineup:

SS Amed Rosario 2B Jeff McNeil 1B Wilmer Flores LF Michael Conforto 3B Todd Frazier DH Jay Bruce RF Brandon Nimmo C Kevin Plawecki CF Austin Jackson

Pre-Game Notes: