9/16/18 Game Preview: New York Mets at Boston Red Sox

The New York Mets (69-79) saw their four game winning streak come to an end yesterday. The Boston Red Sox (102-47) picked up a 5-3 win over the Mets to even the weekend series at a game a piece. Both teams will look to secure the rubber game this afternoon. First pitch for the matinee finale is scheduled for 1:05 pm at Fenway Park.
The Mets will send their ace, right hander Jacob deGrom (8-9, 1.71 ERA), to the mound today. deGrom was locked in again in his last start, holding the Miami Marlins to two runs in seven innings last Tuesday, but got stuck with another tough luck loss thanks to the continued ineptitude of his teammates. The Red Sox will counter with lefty Chris Sale (12-4, 1.96 ERA) to complete the dynamic pitching matchup. Sale returned from the disabled list on Tuesday, tossing a scoreless first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays. The Red Sox went on to win that game 7-2.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WOR
New York Mets Lineup:
- SS Amed Rosario
- 2B Jeff McNeil
- 1B Wilmer Flores
- LF Michael Conforto
- 3B Todd Frazier
- DH Jay Bruce
- RF Brandon Nimmo
- C Kevin Plawecki
- CF Austin Jackson
Pre-Game Notes:
- deGrom has faced the Red Sox once in his career, allowing two run in six innings against them at Citi Field in August of 2015, but suffered a loss in the game.
- Sale has faced the Mets once in his career, giving up three runs in eight innings against them in 2013, when he was a member of the Chicago White Sox.
- With the tough lefty on the mound, the Mets will start Wilmer Flores at first base today. Flores will bat third.
- Sale, who is still working his way back from injury, may be on a short leash as the Red Sox gradually try and build him back up for postseason play.
- Jay Bruce will serve as the Mets’ DH today and bat sixth.
- Todd Frazier is 3 for 10 with three home runs and four RBI’s in his career against Sale.
- This is the Mets’ final interleague game of the season. The Mets are 8-11 so far in interleague play.
