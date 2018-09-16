Browns fans trash kicker Zane Gonzalez's Wikipedia page

Sunday was a day that Browns kicker Zane Gonzalez would likely prefer to erase from his memory.

Gonzalez missed both extra points he attempted in the 21-18 loss to the Saints, and each proved to be critical. The latter of the misses came with under two minutes remaining, when he had a chance to give the Browns the lead back, as the score was tied at 18.

Not only that, Gonzalez made only two of four field goals he attempted, including a potential game-tying kick that could’ve forced overtime in the final seconds. Gonzalez pushed the 52-yard attempt wide right, and he appeared to be dejected afterward, while sitting on the bench by himself.

Adding insult to injury, Browns fans trashed him by editing his Wikipedia page after the loss.

As you can see, “He is expected to be cut at the conclusion of the Browns Week 2 game against the Saints” was added. Also, his roster status was edited to say “NOT A CHANCE.”

Reason the #Browns are down 21-18 right now? Their Kicker Zane Gonzalez missed a FG and 2 extra points [5 points total on the day] Here is his roster status on Wikipedia. "NOT A CHANCE" pic.twitter.com/g2Wv8MQsCB — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 16, 2018

Being a kicker in the NFL really is a brutal job. It’s hard not to feel for Gonzalez. He is human after all — just like the rest of us.