Deshaun Watson: Texans are 'fine,' not panicking after 0-2 start

There were high hopes for the Texans heading into the 2018 season, as many analysts picked them to win the AFC South, and some even had them in the Super Bowl.

But their 2018 campaign hasn’t gone as planned thus far.

The Texans have lost both of their games to start the season — each by a touchdown or less. Not only that, they outgained the Titans in yards by a 437-283 margin, yet still lost Sunday’s divisional showdown, as Ryan Succop drained what ended up being the game-winning field goal with one minute remaining.

Still, Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson isn’t panicking, which he told reporters after the 20-17 loss (via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle).

“We’re fine,” Watson said, “If you’re one of the guys, one of the people, one of the fans hitting the panic button, then that’s on y’all. Don’t hop on the train later on down the season. There’s no point in panicking. I know I’m not going to panic especially with what I came from in my childhood. So, it comes with it. I’ve taken losses before. You take it on the chin.

That’s all well and good, but NFL teams that start the season in a 0-2 hole have (approximately) a 10 percent chance of making the playoffs. The Texans will need to right the ship quickly, and they’ll have a chance to do so next Sunday against the Giants in their home-opener.