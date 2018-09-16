Former Alabama star WR Calvin Ridley scores first NFL TD (Video)

Falcons

Welcome to the NFL, Calvin Ridley.

Ridley, who won two national titles in college playing for Alabama, garnered high expectations from fans and analysts alike for his NFL career.

And it didn’t take him long to find the end zone.

It came in the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Panthers, when Matt Ryan found him on a slant for an 11-yard strike.

https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1041388265457106944

We expect Ridley to catch plenty more touchdowns during the course of his NFL career.

